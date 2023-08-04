HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Should you "scrub" your ex? Harry Styles and I say no.

Don't delete all the pictures of your exes from your Instagram.

Don't scrub them from your Facebook feed.

Don't even go get the laser surgery that will remove their name, in a cursive, romantic font, from the blessed, unblemished skin of your outer thigh.

That is the unpopular opinion I found myself arguing this week, all because of a rock star.

It was the incomparable Harry Styles.

I adore him. So do you. And so did Olivia Wilde, once. The actress-director adored him so much, and was so adored right back, that her name is inked on Harry's left thigh. And this week, a solid nine months after that relationship allegedly ended, he showed it off, on a yacht, in Italy.

Headlines followed.

Harry Styles Has Been Spotted With A Surprising New Tattoo.



Harry Styles flashes new tattoo seemingly dedicated to ex Olivia Wilde.

The idea that this tattoo is 'new' seems to be... wishful thinking. While what goes on between a famous man and his (doubtless achingly cool) tattooist is private, it's fair to assume that carbon-dating on the Olivia tatt would reveal its origin somewhere between September 2020 and November 2022, while they were dating (best not to think about which parts of my grown-up brain are being wasted storing this information). And he just hasn't got rid of it yet.

And I, for one, don't think he needs to.