There are two uncomfortable sides to the Florence Pugh nipple controversy.

If it wasn't for a certain group of enraged people, we could have all taken a moment this week to really enjoy Florence Pugh's nipples.
The Oscar-nominated actress recently attended Valentino's Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture runway show in Rome, wearing a swoon-worthy pink gown and a pair of matching platform shoes that would have sent a pang of jealousy through Barbie's heart.
The top section of the dress was completely sheer, meaning the 26-year-old's breasts and nipples were visible as she stood regally on the red carpet for the pre-runway photo call.
Florence then posted the images to her own Instagram account with a sly nod to the fact that her nipples were 'technically covered' and the only initial reaction from the public were a handful of headlines covering her 'risque' look.
But behind the scenes, the feedback was much more brutal.
The next day, Florence uploaded a second round of images of herself in the sheer pink gown, with a caption that called out the many scathing messages she had received about her appearance at the event.