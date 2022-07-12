There are two uncomfortable sides to the Florence Pugh nipple controversy.

Whether a woman is at the beach, feeding a child or just going about her daily life, the presence of a nipple or two is a surefire way to see your account punished.

Celebrities such as Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Chelsea Handler and Chrissy Teigen have all posted images of their nipples to their Instagram accounts over the years and had them swiftly removed in response. While the men who star alongside them in campaigns and films are free to post a montage of their bare chests across their accounts without so much as a hint of shadow banning.

When it comes to our TV screens, the nipple has also had a controversial run.

At a Television Critics Association event in 2007, the creator of Desperate Housewives complained about having to spend more than $100,000 a week digitally removing any nipples that dared to peak through the actresses' clothing, as showing them on the small screen would historically lead to complaints, loss of advertising and changes to ratings classifications.

While campaigns such as #FreeTheNipple have achieved some changes to the way women's nipples are censored in media, there is still a strong stigma around having them visible. With the surrounding criticism always alluding to the idea that uncovered nipples are there solely to entice sexual interest or as an act of calculated rebellion.

In the case of Florence Pugh, the criticism went further than just the fact that she had her nipples on display. It turned to the brutal shaming of the size of her breasts, the way they sat under the dress and even the colour of her nipples – giving her more than enough right to issue a scathing response to the (mostly men) who ripped her body to shreds.

After decades of seeing only one kind of 'acceptable' nipple or breast in media, having any woman consensually show off her uncensored body is a gift – a way for at least one other person to see a figure that mirrors their own instead of an endless sea of safe sameness.

Yet while we can applaud Florence Pugh for this, the conversation around this topic cannot end here.

In the same breath as we support Florence for writing these words it also has to be said that she lives in a body that allows her an immense amount of privilege. And with that privilege comes a safer space from which to make these comments. Safety from a world that is less likely to debate her body and the message it sends.