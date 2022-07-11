"I wore that dress because I know." Why everyone is talking about Florence Pugh.

Florence Pugh does not give a sh*t about opinions on her 'freeing the nipple', thank you very much.

The 26-year-old Marvel actor was among a sea of celebrities dressed in hot pink at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter spectacle in Rome on July 8. Anne Hathaway wore a sparkly mini, Ariana DeBose was bright and floral, and Pugh was in a sheer gown.

And there lies the problem, apparently.

"Technically, they're covered?" Pugh joked in an Instagram post after the event.

While her comments section was full of praise and celebratory messages, there was also a pretty loud amount of criticism about 'leaving something to the imagination' and 'having respect for yourself'. Others - almost all men, by the way - announced they were not 'impressed' or deemed her a '3/10', as if anyone asked.

A day later, Pugh shared another set of images, alongside a lengthy caption where she hit back at their criticism.

"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing," she wrote.

She stressed that she had no regrets about the outfit, but found it "interesting" to witness the negativity and hate directed at her choice.

"What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio?