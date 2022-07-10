A re-casting and a six-year wait: Everything we know about about Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie has become the most anticipated project of the year.

The film is well into production, meaning we should be getting it anytime soon... right?

Well, er, wrong.

While we can't wait for the new film, it looks like we won't be watching it for a little while yet.

So, until then, here's everything we know about Barbie.

Who is part of the cast?

Margot Robbie is set to star as 'Barbie' but the role was reportedly once linked to Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Schumer shared that she left the film after four months, citing conflict issues.

"They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it," she said.

Robbie will be joined in the film by Ryan Gosling, who will star as 'Ken'.

Shang-Chi's Simu Liu and Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa are set to appear as other 'Kens', while Issa Rae who starred in Insecure, along with trans actress Hari Nef, will star as other Barbies.

Will Ferrell has also been cast as the CEO of a toy company.