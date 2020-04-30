Let's talk about 'lockdown guilt', the reason so many of us feel like we're failing isolation.

If being in lockdown was some sort of sick test, how many of us would be acing it?
There’d be a section on at-home workouts and baking (nothing fancy, just sourdough or two-ingredient desserts). For multiple choice, you’d fill out which activities you’d done that day to look after your mind, body and, most importantly, your future.
Call a loved one? Check. Gone for a walk? Did two. Meditated? Tick. Listened to my podcasts? Finished. Developed an investment strategy or a business plan for a side hustle? Done and done.
You could write a short essay on staying positive and being productive, and a thesis on homeschooling and social distancing. Bonus points if you’ve taken up a new hobby – preferably something wholesome like knitting, puzzle making or organising a weekly online quiz night.
WATCH: Here’s how the different horoscopes are ‘nailing’ home school in isolation, is yours accurate? Post continues after video.
Top Comments