Let's talk about 'lockdown guilt', the reason so many of us feel like we're failing isolation.

Where does the pressure to be so productive in isolation come from?

We all know Instagram plays a role in perpetuating the pressure to be having a good time, all the time. If you're not doing something fun, you're at least being productive, getting stuff done or bettering yourself somehow.

Even though we’re living through a global pandemic none of us has ever seen the likes of before, social media is still a highlights reel. Only now, it’s filled with fewer travel photos and boot camps, and more burning candles and TikTok dances.

But we're not blameless here, either. If we're honest, the pressure we put on ourselves is worse than the pressure we perceive as coming from our friends, family, partner, kids and strangers on the internet.

Psychologist Tahnee Clark has seen these unprecedented times open up a huge window that wasn't there before. In our normal lives, when you see a pocket of time open up, you'd rush to fill it. Now, that window looks like days and weeks (maybe months) rather than minutes or hours.

"It was common pre-COVID-19 for people to say 'I’m too busy', 'If only I had time' or 'I wish I had more time to…'. Then, the pandemic suddenly hit and now, we find find ourselves with more time than ever, but doing less and feeling guilty about it," the Lysn Chief Operating Officer told Mamamia.

"So many hours used to be spent commuting, attending special events and social responsibilities, travelling, hanging out with friends and so forth. With schedules suddenly cleared of many of these things, people can be left asking themselves what they should be doing with their time. Their answer? I SHOULD be doing all those things I’d wished I’d had time the to do!"

But naturally, you're not going to do those things, are you? At least not all of them. Because self-isolation isn't a holiday. You still have responsibilities, as well as restrictions that make doing many of the things on your list impractical. And so, you leave them and settle for watching other people do theirs. Aaand the lockdown guilt settles in.

"Inaction leads to guilt. Learning that other people are being productive, leads to more guilt. It's a vicious cycle."

Lockdown guilt and mental health.

Lockdown guilt is more than just thinking you should be going for a walk, while lying in bed. It can be debilitating, even if only for this moment in time.

"Holding onto guilt during these times can impact how a person perceives themselves as a good partner, parent, friend and person. It can also affect their relationship with themselves," Clark said.

"Having less time in flow or being distracted can mean that your unguided mind starts to race and ruminate. Negative self-talk can continue on a loop and become ingrained, negatively affecting a person’s mental health."