Search
food

A 2-ingredient Nutella cake, plus 6 other ridiculously easy iso desserts anyone can make.

For some, isolation is a chance to better themselves by doing things like exercising, meditating, eating three square meals a day and reading lots of books.

They’re all great ideas, but so is baking and eating many, many snacks.

WATCH: Easter is done for another year but this no-bake dessert recipe will always be relevant. Post continues after video.

Video via Mamamia

Thankfully, there are people on the internet far more creative than us who have come up with some absolute banger iso desserts.

From the whipped coffee you’ve seen on your Instagram feed to a delicious no-bake cookie recipe, keep scrolling for seven easy(ish) dessert recipes you can make in isolation.

1. The 2-Ingredient Nutella Cake.

@nickoskitchenNutella Cake with just 2 ingredients! ???? ##everydayscience ##recipe ##nutella ##nutellachallenge ##cake ##fyp ##chocolate ##food ##baking ##chocolatelover♬ original sound – nickoskitchen

As its name suggests, this recipe has just two ingredients: eggs and Nutella.

TikTok chef @nickoskitchen shared the recipe and if you’d like to re-create it at home, it’s best done with an electric mixer because the key is beating the eggs until they’re extra fluffy.

The finished product looks a lot like a torte cake and we can practically taste its Nutella goodness now.

2. Dalgona whipped coffee.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Summerhill MKT Stores (@summerhillmkt) on

1 Comments
Listen Now
00:00

A Feisty Debate About Instagram's #ChallengeAccepted

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

This dalgona coffee trend, or whipped coffee, is all over the internet right now. Some reckon this started in South Korea. Other say the Greeks have been making this frappe-style beverage for decades but, we didn’t have TikTok back then.

Want to try this at home? You’ll need instant coffee, sugar and hot water – whip these ingredients in a mixer or with your brute strength until silky and foamy. Top a cold glass of milk and ice with the mixture, stir it through and consume. Delish.

3. Chocolate and peanut butter mug cake.

@jessiesheehanbakesCEO OF CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER MUG CAKE (IG: @jessiesheehanbakes) ##chocolate ##peanutbuter ##cake ##mugcake ##yummy ##food ##momsthattiktok ##eating ##foodie♬ original sound – jessiesheehanbakes

If you haven’t watched one of @jessiesheehanbakes’s recipe videos on TikTok yet, might I warn you they’re… a lot.

This particular mug cake recipe only needs a handful of ingredients – veggie oil, brown sugar, an egg yolk, vanilla essence, buttermilk, cocoa powder, self-raising flour and peanut butter – and you can cook it in the microwave in under two minutes.

YUM.

4. Whipped strawberry milk.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????WHIPPED STRAWBERRY MILK????????⁣ ⁣ ☕️Another alternative to #whippedcoffee… I bring to you Whipped Strawberry Milk made using one of my favorite childhood drinks ever, Nesquik!⁣ ⁣ ✨All you need is 1 tbsp of Strawberry Nesquik and 4 tbsp (1/4 cup) of heavy whipping cream. Mix it until your arm is numb and serve over cold or hot milk????⁣ ⁣ ????What do you think? Are you sticking to #dalgona coffee or trying one of these alternatives?⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ —⁣ #dalgonacoffee #whipped #frappe #nesquik #bigbiteszn #asmr #socialdistancing #recipe #recipevideo #asmreating #asmrfood #asmrvideo #recipeoftheday #easyrecipes #recipes #recetas #foodvideo #buzzfeast #tastingtable #huffposttaste #thefeedfeed #foodcoma #wshh #eattheworld #cheatday #sugarrush #teampixel⁣

A post shared by Valentina Mussi✨ Food + Travel (@sweetportfolio) on

If whipped coffee isn’t your jam, how about a glass of whipped strawberry milk?

All you need is a big spoon of Strawberry Nesquik and 1/4 cup of double cream. Mix it until your arm is numb (or in your electric mixture if you’re so lucky) and serve over cold or hot milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Coco Pops Balls.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PHOODIE (Food + Laughs) (@phoodiegram) on


We love pretty much anything Aussie food blogger Phoodie comes up with, but these coco pops balls have our mouths watering.

To make them, you’ll need condensed milk, plain chocolate cookies, milo, coco pops and Mars Bars. And the best news is, you don’t have to do any baking!

You can find Phoodie’s full coco pops balls recipe here.

6. No-bake choc peanut butter cookies.

@thefeedfeedNo-Bake PB Oatmeal Cookies (ft: @jessiesheehanbakes) ##FEEDFEED ##cooking ##quickrecipes ##recipe ##food ##eats ##chef ##momswhobake ##momsoftiktok ##oatmeal♬ original sound – thefeedfeed

Aaaand here’s another yummy recipe from @jessiesheehanbakes. These no-bake choc peanut butter cookies look bloody delicious.

You’ll need butter, brown sugar, double cream, instant oats, peanut butter, vanilla essence, chocolate chips and a pinch of salt. Into the fridge they go and an hour later, you’ve got your cookies.

7. Three-ingredient crème brûlée.

@shefshaqYou do NOT need a blow torch. ???? ##food ##foodlover ##easyrecipes ##quickrecipes ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp ##baking♬ original sound – shefshaq

Finally, this crème brûlée recipe is so good, it got its very own post. But it’d be rude not to include it in this round-up of simple iso desserts.

Originally created by Buzzfeed Tastythe recipe has since been turned into a TikTok video by @shefshaq. All you need is vanilla ice cream, one egg yolk and sugar. Watch the video above to see how you can get a restaurant-quality (OK, not quite) crème brûlée crack at home.

Feature image: Instagram/@phoodiegram and @summerhillmkt.

Got a great dessert recipe? We’d love you to share it with us in the comments below!

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout