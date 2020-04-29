A 2-ingredient Nutella cake, plus 6 other ridiculously easy iso desserts anyone can make.

For some, isolation is a chance to better themselves by doing things like exercising, meditating, eating three square meals a day and reading lots of books.

They’re all great ideas, but so is baking and eating many, many snacks.

WATCH: Easter is done for another year but this no-bake dessert recipe will always be relevant. Post continues after video.

Thankfully, there are people on the internet far more creative than us who have come up with some absolute banger iso desserts.

From the whipped coffee you’ve seen on your Instagram feed to a delicious no-bake cookie recipe, keep scrolling for seven easy(ish) dessert recipes you can make in isolation.

1. The 2-Ingredient Nutella Cake.

As its name suggests, this recipe has just two ingredients: eggs and Nutella.

TikTok chef @nickoskitchen shared the recipe and if you’d like to re-create it at home, it’s best done with an electric mixer because the key is beating the eggs until they’re extra fluffy.

The finished product looks a lot like a torte cake and we can practically taste its Nutella goodness now.

2. Dalgona whipped coffee.