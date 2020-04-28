"You’re not a teacher. You're a parent": The message parents need to hear this school term.

Hey There Parents,

How are you going? I see you – trying to juggle your own work at home while simultaneously attempting to keep the kids up to speed with their learning.

If you’re anything like me, your house looks shambolic, you’ve started buying wine by the cask and you’ve found yourself saying things that you’ve never had to say out loud during a standard working day – things like:

please stop howling,

don’t lick each other,

read in your head,

not with permanent marker,

and

you can’t possibly be finished already.

Bigger-than-usual doses of Mother Guilt are probably beginning to seep into the edges but there’s something confusing about the guilt these days too.

One day you’re beating yourself up because you’ve been too hard on the kids, the next you’re self-flagellating because you let them down tools at 12pm and watch crap on YouTube. (It started with genuine googling for an age appropriate science experiment – next thing you knew it was 3pm and funny cat videos were on the screen. On the plus side, you’d powered through quite a bit of work so should you really feel guilty?)

How the horoscopes handle home learning. Post continues below.

Video by MM

These are strange and confusing times and I’ve had more than one friend confess that she’s thoroughly sick of her own kids. (There goes the guilt again – are we even allowed to say those things out loud? Are we bad parents if we do?)

“How do teachers do it?” I’ve been asked – many times. And my answer is always the same…

Teachers don’t do this. Teachers don’t teach in a home environment with a small group of siblings and inadequate resources. Teachers are qualified professionals who teach in specially designated spaces, with resources to support their work and large groups of unrelated students. (As a side note: sometimes the large groups are too large and sometimes the teaching resources are pitiful, but that’s an article for another time).

My point is this: you’re not a teacher. You’re a parent. And – in an unprecedented health pandemic – you’re being asked to buoy your child through learning experiences while maintaining your own workload all while living in lockdown conditions.

Parents – give yourself a break.

Teaching is a profession – and even when you’re trained in it, it’s a pretty demanding gig. And now, as a teacher myself, attempting to home school my own two cherubs and juggle my work commitments, I’m feeling more frustrated than I did teaching full time with a class of 25 kids. (And it becomes so much harder when you’re confined and they’re your offspring – there’s no staff room I can escape to and they just know all my buttons to push.)