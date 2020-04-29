The reporter who went on air without... pants and 20 other working from home fails.

While it’s undeniably a privilege to be able to work from home right now, it does come with its challenges.

Or should we say, it makes you a lot more susceptible to challenges that would otherwise be mitigated by having an office space. Things like small children, needy pets, partners, or housemates with conflicting work schedules who sometimes take a shower at the same time you’re cutting your hair on television.

That’s awfully specific, but it’s exactly what happened to Sacramento reporter Melinda Meza whose segment on DIY haircuts was airing across the city when viewers noticed a certain, unblurred… part of her husband’s body behind her, taking a shower.

It appeared Meza had angled her camera to hide the fact her husband just wanted to shower without showing his penis on television, but she didn’t seem to notice that it was reflected in the mirror.

The footage shows an actual, real life, visible peen but… here is a creatively censored screenshot.