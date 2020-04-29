Search
home

The reporter who went on air without... pants and 20 other working from home fails.

While it’s undeniably a privilege to be able to work from home right now, it does come with its challenges.

Or should we say, it makes you a lot more susceptible to challenges that would otherwise be mitigated by having an office space. Things like small children, needy pets, partners, or housemates with conflicting work schedules who sometimes take a shower at the same time you’re cutting your hair on television.

Team Mamamia confess… what we do when we’re home alone. Post continues below.

Video by Mamamia

That’s awfully specific, but it’s exactly what happened to Sacramento reporter Melinda Meza whose segment on DIY haircuts was airing across the city when viewers noticed a certain, unblurred… part of her husband’s body behind her, taking a shower.

It appeared Meza had angled her camera to hide the fact her husband just wanted to shower without showing his penis on television, but she didn’t seem to notice that it was reflected in the mirror.

The footage shows an actual, real life, visible peen but… here is a creatively censored screenshot.

working from home funny
Image: YouTube.
2 Comments
Listen Now
00:00

What Sarah Wilson Can't Live Without

Can't Live Without

Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

I Don't Know How She Does It
ADVERTISEMENT

Neither Meza or her husband have commented on the... incident, and fair, because what on earth do you say?

Thankfully for Meza, she is not alone in her working from home fail. May she feel solidarity with the below list.

This week, ABC News reporter Will Reeve suffered a similar mishap. Will appeared on Good Morning America for a segment about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescriptions to patients.

But at one point during the coverage, his camera accidently exposed that he was quite obviously not wearing... pants.

working from home funny
Image: ABC News.

Yep, Will played the very risky game of wearing a suit jacket, button-up shirt and a pair of (very short) shorts for his morning broadcast. And people on Twitter were quick to pick up on it.

"Nice room. Nice shorts. 7/10," one person tweeted.

But the news reporter ended up taking the whole situation pretty well.

"I have ARRIVED," Will tweeted in response. "In the most hilariously mortifying way possible."

ADVERTISEMENT

He also explained that he was, in fact, wearing shorts in preparation for a post-interview gym session.

“The camera angle, along with friends, family, and several hundred strangers on social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome.”

“Now, back to work. Wearing pants," he said.

A very crucial lesson indeed.

Now let's turn our attention to Calum. Poor Calum.

A viral screenshot of a company email shows the worker in question was called out for watching porn via a shared 'remote access' function.

Even worse, it was during business hours.

working from home fail
Oh Calum. Image: Reddit - Cheesywheelchair.
ADVERTISEMENT

A fail indeed.

Others were undone by video conferences which featured inappropriate wall art, or technological problems.

There was even a woman who forgot to turn off her camera during a video conference call and broadcasted herself going to the bathroom.

And look, while we're all just trying to get through this stressful and uncertain time in the best way we can, some of these mistakes could have been avoided with a bit of foresight.

At least they gave us a much-needed laugh.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Working from home like... ????

A post shared by Mamamia (@mamamiaaus) on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Featured image: YouTube.

This article was first published on March 23 and has been updated.

What's the worst working from home fail you've had or heard about? Tell us in a comment below.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout