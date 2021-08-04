SORTED: 16 of the best workouts you can do at home.

Fact: Regular exercise makes us feel really good.

To quote the wise Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy.”

But right now, if you’re a regular gym-goer, group class exerciser, hot yoga lover or reformer Pilates person, you might be missing your regular workout routine. A lot.

WATCH: Here’s Sam Wood’s favourite tummy exercises you can do in front of the TV. Post continues after video.



Social distancing and self-isolation measures recommended by a number of state governments, like working from home and staying indoors, are necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19. But it’s OK to feel down or a bit miffed they’re messing with your fitness levels.

Moving your body in some form, even just for a few minutes a day, is also really important for our mental health during a time when we don’t have access to our regular sources of social connection like work, social sport, parents group or family catch-ups.

So, to get you through, here are 15 at-home workouts you can do while self-isolating.

From high-intensity workouts and no-equipment full-body circuits, to mat Pilates videos and yoga tutorials, you’ll find it all here. BYO motivation.

1. Optus Sport

On the Optus Sport app right now, you can access home fitness workouts tailored by Olympic and Paralympic athletes, like Ian Thorpe, Nic Beveridge, Ellie Cole and Madison de Rozario.

If you're an Optus customer, you probably already have access included as part of your plan! If not, you can download the Optus Sport app and get 10 free workouts to get a feel for it. Just look under the Optus Sport Fitness tab to find them. The variety of workouts keeps you engaged every day - from yoga to strength to core to dance to cardio.

2. Kirsty Godso @kirstygodso

Kirsty is a Nike Master Trainer, which would suggest her workouts might be hard.