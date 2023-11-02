Domestic violence is not a Halloween costume.

This story includes descriptions of domestic violence.

Minutes after posting images of herself dressed as Johnny Depp, complete with drawn-on facial hair, tattoos and props directly linked to his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Emily Hampshire hastily deleted her Halloween content.

Hampshire, best known for her role as Stevie Budd on Schitt's Creek, was posed next to a friend dressed as Heard. In pictures, they held a wine bottle, a fake poo and mocked Heard's crying face. "Happy Halloween," she captioned her carousel of images.

Unsurprisingly, Hampshire's comment section quickly filled with people calling her out. She deleted the images and posted an apology the following day.

"I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive and ignorant things I've ever done," she began, explaining that she thought it would be "funny".

"I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe. Domestic abuse is never, ever funny. These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions."

Last year, Depp, 60, took Heard, 37, to court over an essay she penned for the Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse". During the six-week trial, which was live-streamed, memified and consumed as entertainment by millions on the internet, both Depp and Heard testified that they were abused by the other during their relationship. A jury ultimately sided mostly with Depp.

(Depp lost another defamation case against UK tabloid The Sun in 2020, after a judge found that the paper's claim Depp was a "wife-beater" was "substantially true".)

Besides the fact that the costume is embarrassingly stale – the trial was wrapped up long before Halloween last year – it will always be in poor taste to make light of the trial which hinged on allegations of domestic violence.