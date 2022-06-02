'I'm a DV survivor. The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial has been utterly retraumatising.'

This post deals with domestic violence and could be triggering for some readers.

The author of this story is known to Mamamia but has chosen to remain anonymous for privacy reasons.

Over the past few weeks, every intimidating question Johnny Depp’s lawyer fired at Amber Heard during the court proceedings felt like a stab at me, even though I wasn’t on the stand myself.

For me, it was like reliving the pain, frustration and trauma of leaving an abusive relationship.

When I left this relationship a few years ago, I had to 'prove myself' to authorities. I had to deal with the worry of not being believed, particularly as my ex also declared to others that I was the aggressor, or the "crazy" one.

Although my friends fully supported me when I was leaving this relationship, the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial has affected some of our conversations.

When I merely expressed my empathy for Amber Heard for what she was going through, one friend said I was being biased based on my own experiences. Yet I wonder how biased Johnny Depp fans are in accusing Heard of lying.

Throughout this case, the public has been incredibly critical of Amber Heard. Not only are they saying she is lying, but they are mocking her, ridiculing her, and calling her the most hideous names.

It is seeing these comments that has been the most triggering aspect of this case.

Because I also spoke out and reported abuse, it reminds me of how much I had to prove myself even after what I suffered. All those cruel voices on social media remind me of what I feared the most, confirming my anxieties about what people would think if I told them what happened in our relationship.

The reactions I’ve observed also make me worry about telling someone new about my experience. Is this what they will think of me? Will they just think I’m a liar, or a disturbed woman?

This was the most infuriating and agonising part of leaving an abusive relationship. When reporting details to people I didn’t know, I felt like I could sense their skepticism. To say I felt invalidated is an understatement.

In fact, I kept wishing that there had been a camera in our house to have recorded all the abusive moments.

Seeing members of the public attacking Heard on social media brings me back to the trauma of not being believed.

In particular, these are some of the points or questions raised throughout the trial that have been particularly tough to hear.

Why were there no medical records? Why can't we see the injury you described?

People don't understand that when you are being abused, you don't want anyone to know. You don’t want them to know that the partner you have told your friends and family is great, is an abuser. I remember having to hide injuries on my face with makeup, too. Would you want to go to work with everyone seeing that?

Which photo was the correct one? If it was true, you would remember.

If you asked me to recall all the abusive incidents that occurred, I know I wouldn’t be able to recall all of them, because there were so many. I certainly wouldn't be able to recall the minute details of them.