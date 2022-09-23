Joelle Rich represented Johnny Depp in his 2020 UK libel case. Now, she's dating him.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.

Reports have emerged that Johnny Depp is in a relationship with one of the lawyers who represented him, Joelle Rich.

The news was confirmed by Page Six, who also reported that Rich, who lives in London, is currently separated from her former partner, but not yet divorced.

Depp and Rich would have known each other for quite some years now, given she acted as Depp’s defence at his 2020 libel case in the UK, where he sued the Sun Newspaper over an article that called him a “wife-beater”.

He ultimately lost the case, with the court ruling the Sun had proved what they’d written in the article to be “substantially true”. However, Depp won another libel case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, that was filed in the United States in 2022.

Rich did not represent Depp in his US case, however she was often seen at the courthouse throughout the trial.

Despite their potentially blooming relationship, rumours also emerged that Depp was having a relationship with his US defence lawyer, Camille Vasquez.

She was quick to correct the record however, calling the allegations “sexist” and “unethical”.

“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close,” she said to People Magazine in June. “But when I say ‘we,’ I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny.”

“It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist,” she continued.

“It’s unfortunate, and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

Camille Vasquez makes a statement outside the Virginia courthouse. Image: Getty.