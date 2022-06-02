What the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp verdict actually means.





Over the past six weeks, the defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has dominated both public and private conversation. Across news headlines and opinion pieces, across social media posts and videos, the world watched.

And judged.

But the only judging that mattered was in the hands of seven jury members - five men and two women - and today, after almost 13 hours of deliberation, they delivered their unanimous verdict in favour of Depp.

So what does it all mean? Let's sort through the miasma of information.

Remind me, what was the trial about?

Depp filed a $50 million (that's US dollars) defamation suit against Heard, alleging that a 2018 The Washington Post op-ed she wrote was damaging to his reputation and career.

The op-ed was titled: "I spoke up against sexual violence - and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change."

In the piece, Heard referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

While Depp is not named in the article, his lawyers argued that it was clear she meant Depp was the abuser in the op-ed. Heard had publicly accused Depp of abuse during their 2016 divorce proceedings.

Heard filed a countersuit of $100 million against Depp after his former lawyer called her allegations a hoax.

Who was the jury?

The jury consisted of five men and two women, with another man and woman serving as alternates.

Their identities won't be made public for a year.

According to news reports, the jurors ranged from people in their 20s to 60s and were of various ethnic backgrounds.