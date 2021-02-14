Donald Trump has been acquitted in his second impeachment trial. Here's what you need to know.

In the former US president's second impeachment trial in a year, the US Senate has acquitted Donald Trump for inciting a riot on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

On Saturday morning, local time, the US Senate voted to convict 57-43 - ten votes short of the required two-thirds needed to find Trump guilty.

Here are four important takeaways from the historic impeachment trial.

This was the most bipartisan impeachment trial in US history.

Despite the acquittal, this impeachment trial garnered the most bipartisan support for conviction in US history.

Of the 50 republicans in the Senate, seven of them broke party ranks to vote to convict Trump.

Voting to find the former president guilty were Republican senators Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney said Trump "incited the insurrection against Congress by using the power of his office to summon his supporters to Washington".

“He did this despite the obvious and well-known threats of violence that day. President Trump also violated his oath of office by failing to protect the Capitol, the vice president and others in the Capitol. Each and every one of these conclusions compels me to support conviction," Romney said in a public statement.

My statement on today’s impeachment vote: pic.twitter.com/Hfk8yqToPr — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 13, 2021

Donald Trump's response.

Following the Senate's decision, Donald Trump released a statement thanking his lawyers, defenders and supporters.

"It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree," Trump said.