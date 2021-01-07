20 surreal photos that capture the chaos at the United States Capitol.

Dozens of President Donald Trump's supporters have stormed the US Capitol Building overnight in an attempt to disrupt the confirmation of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

As protestors surged through the halls of Congress, Members of Congress were forced to evacuate the building and postpone a session that would have certified Biden's victory.

The chambers were locked down and key leaders, including Vice President Mike Pence and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, were evacuated to safety.

As politicians and staffers sought shelter under their desks, one protester occupied the Senate dais and yelled: "Trump won that election."

Outside the Capitol, other protestors overturned barricades and clashed with police as thousands descended on the Capitol grounds.

As authorities worked to contain the situation, President-Elect Joe Biden gave a national address.

"This is not decent, it is disorder, it is chaos," he said.

"It borders on sedition and it must end now. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward."

Meanwhile, President Trump issued a video message on social media, urging protestors to leave the Capitol while sympathising with their motivation.

"I know your pain, I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side," he said.

"But you have to go home now. We have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anyone hurt.