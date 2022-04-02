From cystic acne to post-pill blemishes: What I've learnt about having perfect skin.

Everybody wants perfect skin, right? That beautifully glossy, glass-skin look with zero pores and not a pimple in sight. I know I did and believe it or not, I actually made it happen. But now I see "perfect" skin a little differently.

From cystic acne, to two rounds of acne medication, to stopping the pill; let me tell you what I realised about having "perfect" skin.

Of course, genetics are a huge factor when it comes to skin, but believe me, I was not blessed with the perfect skin gene (thanks mum and dad).

Growing up, I had regular teenage skin with hormonal spots here and there, but nothing that ever really affected me.

Instead, I was one of the lucky ones that got to experience painful cystic acne in their young adult years.

Image: Supplied.

This cystic acne came as a result of stopping the pill in my early 20s and as a result of my hormones being controlled by a tiny pill I consumed every night, my skin freaked out when I decided to stop taking it.

Within weeks I had large nodules on my jaw and cheeks. They were those kinds of pimples that are so big they have a heartbeat of their own - you know the ones? If you don’t, you’re lucky.

Believe me when I say I tried everything I could think of. I tried medications, prescribed topicals, off-the-shelf skincare, in-clinic treatments, diets, facials, painful invasive procedures, and the list goes on.

Nothing seemed to work for my stubborn acne and I was at the point where my mental health was low and I would cancel social outings due to embarrassment.