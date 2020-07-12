"I only tried on one": 21 women share their wedding dress and the story behind it.

With COVID-19 bringing a halt to many weddings for the foreseeable future, we've been reminiscing on happier times.

The good old days, when couples could focus on flower arrangements and menus, rather than finding a venue that would allow for four square metres between guests.

When finding the perfect dress was the biggest challenge leading up to the day.

Things people never say at weddings. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

If you're a bride-to-be with a wedding in the works in 2020 or beyond, you might have been left with a little extra time to land on one.

So, in the name of inspiration, we spoke to 20 women to find out what outfit they fell in love with, and why.

Justine

Image: Niki M Photography / Supplied.

"The absolute best thing about my wedding dress was that I hired it. I went to a dressmaker who buys back some of the dresses she’s made and then rents them out. I fell in love with my dress this first time I tried it on, and I absolutely loved it on our wedding day. The following morning it was filthy dirty at the bottom from all the dancing and I just rolled it up into a bag and sent it back to the dressmaker.