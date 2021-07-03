From Amber Heard to Sarah Jessica Parker: 12 celebrities who had children via a surrogate.

On Friday, Amber Heard announced the arrival of her first child, Oonagh Paige.

The 35-year-old actress shared the news on social media, explaining that she'd wanted children for quite some time.

Watch: Things people say before having kids. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

"I’m so excited to share this news with you," she wrote. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms."

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib.

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this."