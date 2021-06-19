"I wish I was only married once." 11 things we learned from the KUWTK reunion special.

After almost 15 years of sharing their private lives on television, the Kardashians have closed that chapter (for now).

Last week, the most famous family on the planet aired the final episode of their reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Before they go, Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie sat down with television host Andy Cohen to discuss some of the biggest moments from their 20 seasons on TV.

From Kylie Jenner's biggest insecurity to new details about Kim and Kanye's divorce, here are 11 things we learned from the Keeping up with the Kardashians reunion special.

1. Kourtney was the most eager for the show to end.

Andy Cohen started the interview by asking which Kardashian or Jenner wanted to show to end the most. The answer was unanimous.

"I think we can all agree that Kourtney wanted it to end the most," Kim said.

Then Kourtney explained why.

"I just felt like it wasn't productive," she said. "Like the time it was taking to film and the turnaround, then six months later the episode would air.

"It also just felt like a slightly toxic environment at times. Like we weren't enjoying it," she added.

2. Kim reflected on her sex tape.

When Cohen asked Kim Kardashian whether Keeping up with the Kardashians would've had the success it did without the publicity surrounding her sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J, she replied: "Probably not."

Image: E!