All three Jonas Brothers are now parents.

On Saturday, Nick Jonas announced that he and his wife Priyanka Chopra have secretly welcomed their first child together via surrogate.

"We are overjoyed," the singer, 29, shared on Instagram.

"We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

With this exciting news, Nick Jonas has joined his older brothers, Kevin, 34, and Joe, 32, as a dad.

Here's a look into the Jonas Brothers' family lives.

Kevin Jonas.