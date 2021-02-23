8 of the wildest moments from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



It officially happened.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce, which is a surprise to precisely no one.

We were literally told it was happening by 'sources', and if we've learned anything by now, it's that Kardashian 'sources' are really bloody onto it. We're not saying this is because the 'sources' are actually Kris in a wig, but we're also not not saying that. Kapeesh?

Anyway, the wild ride that was Kimye may be over, but we still have the memories.

Oh golly, what glorious memories they are. Remember when they showed us the inside of their house and it was actually just... empty? Remember that other time Kanye gifted Kim a hologram of her dead father for her birthday? Remember that edible still life photo?

Things are bound to be different from here on out. Maybe Kim's wardrobe will revert to her 2005 Paris Hilton-chic of yesteryear. Maybe Kanye will buy some furniture.

In memoriam, here is a selection of Kimye's most Kimye moments.

Kanye's 'Bound 2' music video.

Image: Def Jam.