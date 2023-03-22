Whether you're all about them or they're not your thing, non-invasive cosmetic treatments like dermal fillers have become just about as normal as getting your nails done or having your hair trimmed.

But as it gets easier to access these kinds of treatments, it's also becoming more common to see "bad work", with many people ending up with asymmetrical results or a distorted, over-filled appearance (read: the 'pillow face' Instagram filter IRL).

While part of this may be due to inexperienced injectors, it's also reflective of trends fuelled by social media - think high cheekbones, contoured faces, chiselled jawlines, and big lips.

Then there's also the questionable lifespan of filler - where drug companies might say a gel lasts 12 months when it actually lasts for years. Meaning? An accumulation of leftover filler in people's faces. Layers upon layers of it.

As a result, the aesthetics industry is now seeing more and more people requesting to 'hide' adverse results or have their fillers completely dissolved.

Take Blac Chyna for example.

The reality star has been undergoing procedures to remove implants from her buttocks and breasts, as well as the fillers in her face - and she's documented the whole process.

"As y’all know, I’ve been changing my life," she said in an Instagram video. “One of the things that I feel is going to take me to the next level is taking some of these ass shots out."

"A BBL is when they use your own fat, but a*s shots is silicone… So, I just want all the ladies out there to not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die and have complications," she told her followers.

