MAFS' Clare Verrall has a compelling theory on why Nick Cummins strung Cass Wood along.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Australia’s hearts collectively broke last night as Cassandra Wood, the woman who was so hopelessly in love with Nick Cummins from day one of being a contestant on The Bachelor, was dumped on national television.

And as we shed a tear alongside Cass, we were all left with one, burning question: Why the hell did Nick Cummins string his former flame along for so bloody long?

Because, in case you missed it, leading someone on is a cardinal sin, pls.

Clare Verall, former Married at First Sight contestant (and thus an expert on what goes on behind the scenes of a reality show) has a very compelling theory that explains why she was kept on for so long…and we are all ears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clare Verrall (@clareverrall) on Aug 24, 2018 at 8:07pm PDT

Posting to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night as the episode went to air, Verall explained the significant, manipulative role producers would have played in The Honey Badger’s decision-making at each rose ceremony.

“I have thoughts on this whole Cassie-being-sent-home thing,” Verall, who was fake-married to Jono Pitman in the 2016 series of MAFS, began.

“My theory [is] the producers would have insisted that he kept Cassie around because they dated in the past, and they wanted to ensure he didn’t come across as a prick,” Verall explained to her 73,000 Instagram followers. “So I’m sure that is what happened.”