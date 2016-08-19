Earlier this year, 28-year-old Jono Pitman strongly divided public opinion on Married at First Sight.
While some heralded him as a “likeable larrikin” whose outbursts toward his “crazy” experimental partner Clare were heavily edited, others were disturbed by his “arrogant, immature” behaviour, which, according to some viewers, bordered on emotional abuse.
By the end of the series, Jono was back kicking a footy and reiterating that Clare “wasn’t what I ordered.” Clare, on the other hand, found true love with her new adopted puppy, Ruby.
Now Jono has posted a controversial, albeit confusing, image to Instagram, which appears to take issue with how people perceived him on the show. But we can't be sure. It makes hardly any sense. What we do know, is he has fundamentally misunderstood what feminism means.
The photo, which has since been removed, shows Jono holding a sign that reads: 'I need feminism to remind me that if I find a woman sexually attractive I am sexually objectifying her but if I don't find her attractive I am a shallow man that only cares about looks.'
It sounds like he feels he's not allowed to find a woman attractive and he's not allowed to find a woman unattractive. I'm sorry, Jono, that feminism has failed you.