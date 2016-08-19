Jono clearly has a fundamental misunderstanding of what feminism means, and what people take issue with when it comes to people like him. There is nothing wrong with finding a woman attractive. There is nothing wrong with finding a woman unattractive. There is, however, something wrong with describing a woman you have not yet spoken to as "not what I ordered," as though they are a meal at a restaurant rather than an actual human being.

Feminism, as has been stated time and time again, refers to the political, social and economic equality of the sexes. So to make a joke about not 'needing' it because you're just ~ not quite sure ~ how to treat women, is ridiculous.

Jono is the guy who explained that he really would have preferred a petite brunette to a curvy blonde (without actually getting to know the curvy blonde in front of him).

He's the guy who told a 32-year-old woman that kids or not, you should find time to workout every day and there is never an excuse to put on weight.

He's the guy who lost his temper on a canoe, at an Ikea lounge, and in a restaurant (despite the presence of lots of cheese) all in the space of a week.

The public didn't take issue with him because he didn't find Clare attractive enough. We took issue with him because he was being a jerk.

Sorry Jono, feminism isn't your problem. It hasn't got you stuck between a rock and a hard place.

All feminism wants you to do is treat women like people too. And if that's too hard, it's you, and not an ideology based on the principles of justice, you need to take a look at.