NO. Just all the best reactions to the most tragic rose ceremony of The Bachelor.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.
Oh.
We were not expecting that.
In what is no doubt the most tragic rose ceremony of this season of The Bachelor, frontrunner Cass Wood was sent home.
Knowing just how much Cass was infatuated with the Bachelor Nick Cummins made watching it even more painful.
And if Twitter's anything to go by, it's safe to say Australia was absolutely shattered for poor Cass – and honestly, we don't blame them.
If you look closely you can see exact moment the heart of Cass breaks in pieces #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/WejuhWEI7h
— Shane (@_Willo_) September 27, 2018
OSHER: *inaudible whisper*
CASSIE: Wha..?
OSHER: [points thumb towards footpath]
— Jake Watt (@JakeChatty) September 27, 2018
Top Comments
Oh. The impact of that written affection has worn off, and now it's just annoying. Do you have any other literary tricks you could overuse instead?