'I work full time but I'm still expected to be THE full-time parent.'





Let me preface this by saying, I know I'm 'lucky', I have a 'doesband'. He enjoys parenting, In fact, he is an active parent. We are complete equals. My kids call for him in the night just as often as they do me. I don't need to pack their bags for the day (although I often check them and add emergency supplies.)

I can't always relate to my friends whose kids cling to them in desperation as they pry their fingers off them to get a moment alone. We've both felt the glow from the warmth of parental preference and felt the sting of rejection.

I had nine months off work each time I had a baby. The first time, I was able to ease back in at three days per week for a few months before going back up to four. My second stint of maternity leave, and most recent, has seen me return to work full time, mostly due to necessity thanks to a combination of the cost-of-living pressures (thank you, interest rate rises!) and a new opportunity at work. The current childcare shortage means my daughter can't get into daycare yet, so my husband is having a period of unpaid parental leave. He is the full-time carer and I am the breadwinner.

As a mother, this comes with a specific set of challenges. Mainly that I'm expected to work full time and also parent full time.

Where does this expectation come from? I acknowledge that it's mostly me.

Hi, it's me, I'm the problem, it's me.