HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Why we can't have a 'civil' conversation about working mothers.





I have a few tightly-held life rules.

Smile when you see people you love, even if you don't feel like it.

Never, ever, ever ask anyone if they are pregnant. Or planning to be pregnant. Or hoping to be pregnant.

Cheese beats chocolate.

But I am about to break one of my most avowed principals.

And it's this one: Never, ever, weigh in on a "mum debate".

While you're here, watch Laura Bryne articulating the contradiction of pressures that mothers face in their daily lives. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

A strange rule, perhaps, for someone who has written about parenting on the Internet many times, hosted a podcast about family life for years and has the average amount of thoughts about the eleventy-million issues I've encountered raising my own two children.

But broadly, I have managed to avoid calls on what constitutes a good mother. Those conversations, in my wide experience, help no-one. The only thing we can clearly agree on in the battlefields of this conflict is: It is much, much harder to achieve Good Mother status than it is to be deemed a Good Father. Their bar is over there, on the floor, splattered with wee.

Every mother I know is doing her damn best and let's leave the sledging to bad sportsmen, I say.

But at Mamamia, over the past week or so, a "mum debate" has been raging that has sucked me in and ruffled me up.

Last Monday, Mia's interview with journalist Virginia Tapscott was published on our flagship interview show No Filter.