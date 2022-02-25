'When I first started my business after having kids, people asked me if I felt guilty.'

I quit my job last year.

I was stressed, working full time, and constantly getting lost in thought spirals of what I would do if I could be my own boss. I ended up with a clear vision of what business I wanted to start, but I was stuck on how I could make it a reality.

When I decided to step away from my job, I was lucky enough to land a gig here at Mamamia where I work part-time as a Partner Strategy Manager. My Fridays were suddenly free to work on something for me.

As a mum, an employee, a wife, and a friend, it’s easy to fall into the trap of devoting all your time to being 'someone' for someone else.

And as a mum of two, showing my daughters the importance of investing in yourself is something I strive to do every day.

Video via Mamamia.

By setting aside those days in my diary and dedicating solid chunks of time to starting a business, I’m showing them that if you want to make something happen, you have to put some real action behind it.

And actually, my business is the same. I find that mums, in particular, tend to lose themselves in the process of... well, being a mum. And mums certainly sacrifice a lot.

My business will use coaching to show mums that being a mother does not have to come at the expense of yourself.

We need to let go of these traditional expectations and conditioning that being a mother needs to look a certain way. Stepping outside of caring for your children is not selfish and does not mean your children will suffer, so why should you feel guilty about it?

And I know that’s easier said than done. Mum guilt is a feeling felt by many but it is not a useful emotion.