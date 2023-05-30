'I have a "Doesband". But there's one big problem with having a partner who's actually useful.'

Every time my partner goes away I'm reminded I couldn't do my job if he and I didn't live in the same house.

Romantic, yes?

He's just spent four nights away and things are barely functioning around here.

Of course, I miss my partner when he's not around because he's funny, and kind, and cute, but after 18 years and two kids together, the greatest pain of separation is the practical one – in my bum.

Everything becomes my job. Cooking for the children. Feeding the children. Cleaning up after feeding the children. Shopping for food for the children. Driving the children places. Sport. Piano. Tap dancing. Sport. Mate's house. Shouting at the children to clear up their messes and get off their phones. Do you live in a bin? Can you even hear my voice? I'll throw that bloody phone into the sea.

You know, the usual.

Reading with the children. Trying to encourage them to bathe. Asking them if they have any homework that needs doing. Seeing through their lies.

Cleaning the house. Washing all the clothes. Folding all the clothes. Putting away all the clothes.

Walking the dog, feeding the dog, rumbling with the dog. Picking up the dog's sh*t. Shouting at the dog to stop barking at the neighbour's dog.

You get the picture. All the stuff that you're doing every day, in a family. And, very likely, if you're a woman, you're doing most, if not all of, anyway.

