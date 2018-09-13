Reality stars Megan Marx and Tim Dormer have very strong views on The Bachelor's big reveal.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

The content of this year’s Bachelor has been the source of outrage across social media today.

Not because of the previous episodes’ appalling bullying, or Cassie’s portrayal as a ‘stage-5 clinger’ thanks to unfavourable editing, or even for our inability to understand the Honey Badger’s bizarre dialect.

But for the way in which a woman’s sexuality was seemingly exploited by a network for ratings last night.

For days we were teased with a dramatic advert surrounding Brooke’s ‘big revelation’.

We desperately hoped it wouldn’t be with regards to her sexuality, because how, in 2018, is a woman identifying as gay, bisexual or pansexual ‘shocking’?

Alas, much to the dismay of some viewers, the 23-year-old social worker’s ‘secret’ was that she’d had two prior relationships with women.

One thing's for sure: it's kick-started started an important conversation surrounding the representation of the LBGT community on reality TV.

Big Brother 2013 winner Tim Dormer believed the entire exchange reeked of a pushy producer egging Brooke for higher ratings.

Speaking to Mamamia, he called The Bachelor 'a pathetic program'.

"She's being exploited for a ratings stunt because it's quite topical," he said of Brooke's confession.

"I'm worried for this girl, the producers obviously knew this before the show or heard her talking about her sexuality and thought ‘oh great’ rubbing their hands together thinking 'what a great contestant'."

"It's almost like a card up their sleeve that they're waiting to play out when the ratings dip...Last week they had the big episode where the three bullies left, and now its like 'what's next?'...I know exactly how they work, I've been on that many reality TV shows."