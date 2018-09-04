When Megan Marx and Jake Ellis broke up, the Bachelor in Paradise couple didn’t want to take the similar actions other Bachelor alumni had made post split.

Last Tuesday Megan announced on Instagram that she and Jake had broken up, describing Jake as “the biggest-hearted man I’ve ever met”.

It seems the ex-couple wanted to continue with that kind tone. As Megan shared with her Instagram followers on Monday night, the influencers set out a list of rules that each other would follow in the period of scrutiny following their split.

“When Jake and I broke up we agreed on a few guidelines and principles,” she explained.

“To not get nasty, to not use media as a way to get ahead, to remember the good over the bad, to give one another space but stay as close as is reasonable in hard circumstances.”