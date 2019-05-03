Blake Lively just announced her third pregnancy on a red carpet without saying a word.

Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds might have high profile jobs, but they prefer to keep their children out of the limelight.

The famous couple have taken that one step further, choosing not to announce their third pregnancy in the typical fashion, but rather go about their business and let the Pokemon: Detective Pikachu premiere do that for them.

Dressed in a figure hugging yellow sequinned Retrofête dress, Lively, 31, posed on the media wall in front of a sea of photographers. And she is undeniably pregnant.

Here is a video of Blake at the event. Post continues after the video.

This will be the third child for the couple who wed in 2012. They have two daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2.

When announcing her first pregnancy back in 2014, Blake posted a picture on her lifestyle website Preserve and there was so much traffic, it crashed.

Earlier this week, Ryan, 42, shared how his eldest daughter was so excited about his latest role in Pokemon.

“My daughter James is losing her mind over it,” he shared during an appearance on Good Morning America. “She’s never been interested in a movie I’ve done ever.”