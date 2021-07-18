'8 non-negotiable beauty tips I've learnt in the first year of my 30s.'

I'm about to turn 31 and it has been a whole year since I started a consistent skincare routine. I was always into makeup throughout my 20s, but not skincare because I found that space very confusing.

But at the end of 2019, I experienced perioral dermatitis after having my son and it forced me to take a break from the random collection of products that I would put on my face, talk to a professional about my skin, do a lot of research online and start the right skincare.

Watch: Here are three steps to glowing skin. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Fast-forward to now and my sensitive and dry skin has improved dramatically. It's clearer, softer, brighter, plumper and now I even work as a skincare and beauty blogger.

Image: Supplied

So, I wanted to share with you eight tips I have learnt over the last year in the hope I can save you some time and confusion.