What are PHAs? The new(ish) active skincare ingredient that won't make sensitive skin mad.

If you've got sensitive skin, there's a good chance you probably experience a lot of skincare FOMO.

While everyone else is having the time of their lives with their 'active' skincare ingredients and 3,568 serums, sensitive skin types miss out on all the fun.

And if they do decide to try a lovely exfoliating mask or a moisturiser with just a hint of fragrance? BAM. Cue red, hot, angry skin.

But if you've got sensitive skin and have always wanted to give chemical exfoliation a try, PHAs might be for you.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about this gentle yet effective exfoliating acid.

First, what is chemical exfoliation again?

Chemical exfoliation is the process of using active skincare ingredients to dissolve dead skin cells and miscellaneous pore gunk.

Rather than physically scrubbing the skin with a traditional grainy scrub that might also cause damage, chemical exfoliants are a gentler and more effective alternative.

The most common types of chemical exfoliants you'll hear about are:

AHAs (alpha-hydroxy-acids) like glycolic acid, citric acid, lactic acid and malic acid gently eat away at the top dead layers of skin.

BHAs (beta-hydroxy-acids) like salicylic acid do the same thing, but their smaller molecular structure means they can dive a little deeper into the skin to dissolve the yucky stuff causing spots and blackheads.

Retinol derivatives aren't in the same hydroxy acid family, but they also work to turn over dead cells and promote skin cell renewal. ﻿

Chemical exfoliants come in different strengths and concentrations, and if over-used, can result in red, flaky skin. This is because over-exfoliating can damage your skin barrier (the thing that keeps all the good stuff in your skin and the bad stuff out).

