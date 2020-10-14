“For those without a genetic tendency, dry skin can occur for countless reasons. Some of the most common causes are dehydration, application of skin irritants, burning the candle at both ends or excessive exposure to environmental elements.”

Q: What’s the difference between dry skin and dehydrated skin?

Dr Wines: “Dry skin is related to your genetics and skin type and caused by a lack of essential lipids or oils in the skin barrier. People who are prone to dermatitis or eczema tend to have dry skin and it can feel itchy, flaky and uncomfortable.

“Dehydrated skin on the other hand is caused by a lack of water in the top layer of the skin. This is mostly caused by factors such as the weather, the environment you’re in, what you eat as part of your diet and how much caffeine you consume.”

Q: How can you tell the difference in your own skin?

Dr Wines: “If your skin looks slightly flaky, cracked or even pink and feels itchy or inflamed, these are all signs of dry skin. This can cause skin fissures that look similar to the cracks seen in the desert.

“Alternatively, dehydrated skin has different signs. Prominence of fine lines and wrinkles, sunken eyes and darkening of circles arounds the eyes are all signs of dehydration.

“A pinch test on the back of your hand is the perfect way to determine if you are dehydrated. The skin will not bounce back if you are lacking in fluid and the longer it takes to return to normal, the more dehydrated you are.”

Q: What is the best way to prep your skin for maximum moisturisation?

Dr Wines: “Ensuring your skin is both cleansed and exfoliated is key. I would recommend you start by removing makeup and then double cleansing with a product that is right for your skin type and doesn’t strip your skin of its natural oils. This will gently dissolve and clear away pore-clogging oil, impurities and harmful pollution that may build up as you go about your everyday life.

“The next vital step is exfoliating, either with a topical exfoliator or physical exfoliator. This will gently remove dead skin cells as well as unclog and refine pores to reveal glowing, radiant skin that’s ready to receive moisture.”

Q: We’ve come out of winter and are heading for summer. How do I change my moisturising routine accordingly?

Dr Wines: “In winter, it’s common to experience drier skin. Many combat this through the use of a moisturiser that’s a richer and creamier in texture.

“With summer approaching, you might want to use a lightweight formula like a watery lotion or gel-cream or opt for an oil-free formulation, especially if you live in a humid climate. With increased sun exposure due to outdoor activities, you should also use a moisturiser with a built in SPF or a higher SPF underneath your moisturiser.”

Q: What are moisturising tips for rosacea sufferers, and what ingredients should we be looking for/avoiding in our skincare?

Dr Wines: “If you have rosacea you should moisturise every day, twice daily, to strengthen the moisture barrier for stronger and less aggravated skin using a soothing moisturiser that is oil free. Using sunscreen every day is also important.