If you have generally dry skin or you’ve suffered through periods of dryness, irritation and flakiness, you’ve probably found yourself searching for a solution in the beauty aisles or your bathroom cabinet.
We know. Dry skin affects a lot of us.
Q: First things first, what are some of the most common causes of dry skin?
Dr Wines: “Some people are born with dry skin. Effectively they lack some of the natural lipids [fats] in the skin that protect the skin barrier and retain moisture. This is more common than you would think!