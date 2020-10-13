From surprise acne to itchy dermatitis: A diary of my skin during lockdown.

Boy oh boy, 2020 has been a crazy year. If you’re in Melbourne/Victoria, you know what I mean. Since March, we’ve had consecutive lockdowns. Fun!

Along with the waves of emotional and psychological turbulence that come with self-isolation, I've experienced some major highs and lows when it comes to my skin and overall health and wellbeing.

To walk you through my experience (and to help anyone who might be going through the same thing) I threw it all together in a skin diary - including everything that happened and how I fixed it.

Let's start at the beginning, shall we?

Stage 1

Hello, stress-induced dry lips. I mean, I’ve always struggled with dry lips and I do have a tendency of biting my lips when I’m anxious, but this was next-level.

My lips were dry, cracked, sore and bleeding. What's worse, none of my usual lip balms made a dent.

Image: Supplied