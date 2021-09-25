13 of the best hidden gems on Stan, according to a TV critic.

Ok, we all know why we're here.

You need TV recommendations, and I've got buckets of them.

Here are the best hidden gems on Stan:

Rutherford Falls

Image: Stan.

Rutherford Falls is like Parks and Recreation's younger, woker cousin.

It's set in a fictional American small town called Rutherford Falls, where Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms), a descendant of the town's founder, works at the local heritage museum.

His best friend Reagan (Jana Schmieding) is trying to preserve the history of the Minishonka Nation, running a culture centre at the tribe's casino.

Their friendship is tested when the town erupts into debate over whether to remove the statue of the town's namesake "Big Larry" from the town square.

It's a bloody funny sitcom that explores a part of America we don't see enough on TV.

Watch it if you like: Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock, small towns with town squares, and self-aware comedy.

The first season of Rutherford Falls is streaming on Stan now.