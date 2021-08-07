'I watch TV for a living. Here are 12 UK crime thrillers you probably haven't watched yet.'

You're in a small town full of secrets. Everyone is hiding something.

The weather is always terrible.

Someone has disappeared, and it's definitely linked to someone else's disappearance from 20 years earlier. Or perhaps someone has been found dead and their killer is the most unlikely of suspects.

There's a woman in charge that everyone calls ma'am.

There's a lot of tea involved.

Sometimes you can't understand the accents but that's okay because the scenery is really green and there always seems to be big bodies of water.

But really, you're just on your couch binge-watching another UK crime thriller series. And who can blame you, they're bloody excellent.

As someone who watches a lot of TV for her job, and can't get enough of dirty little thrillers featuring great accents, I've perfected the art of scouring the streaming services for UK thrillers I haven't seen yet.

So, to get you through lockdown or even just a long winter, here are 12 UK (and Irish!) crime thrillers you haven't watched yet:

The Five

Image: ABC iview.

I came across The Five on ABC iview last weekend and watched the whole thing in one day.

It's an adaption of a Harlan Coben novel so you know it's going to packed full of twists and turns.