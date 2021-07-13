'I watch TV for a living. Here are the best shows you definitely haven't watched yet.'

Okay, okay, when I say I watch TV for a living I don't mean I sit down between the hours of 9-5, Monday-Friday, and watch TV.

I bloody wish. What a life!

I mean I watch a hell of a lot of TV on weekends and at night so I can bring you the very best recommendations.

Watching lots of TV means I've watched TV shows you haven't even heard of yet. Which is exactly what you need right now if you're living in lockdown/with restrictions/in cold parts of the country.

So here are 11 TV series you probably (hopefully!) haven't watched yet:

Stumptown

THE BEST NOSE IN TELLY. Image: Disney Plus.

I know what you're thinking...

You're telling me there's a TV show in which Robin from How I Met Your Mother and Nick from New Girl (AKA the greatest nose in TV) have this will they/won't they thing going on plus also wrestle with their past demons, all while solving a bunch of mysteries in Portland, Oregon?

That's exactly what I'm telling you.

It's funny, packed full of drama and it has hands down the best soundtrack of any TV show ever made.

Watch it if you like: A nose you can write home about, dive bars and straight whiskey, small town mysteries, bloody good music and unrequited sexual chemistry.