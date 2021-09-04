'I'm a TV writer. These are the 11 underrated Netflix series you must watch immediately.'

Ok, we all know why we're here.

You need TV show recommendations and I've got a bunch of them.

So without further ado, here are 11 Netflix series that are seriously underrated.

(P.S if you're looking for even more TV recommendations, here are the Netflix shows that are definitely worth the hype, some shows you definitely haven't watched, some UK thrillers you haven't watched, and some feel-good shows you can watch in one sitting).

The Chair

Image: Netflix.

In the opening scene of Netflix's new dramedy The Chair, Sandra Oh's character Dr Ji-Yoon Kim walks into her new office.

She opens a package that's sitting on the desk. It's a plaque that reads: F*CKER IN CHARGE Of You F*cking F*cks.

It's a bloody brilliant opening scene and a good indicator of what's to come.

The six-part series, which dropped on Netflix in August, explores race and privilege, the battle between the old world order and the new, and the fact that sometimes getting everything you want is the worst thing that can possibly happen to you.

It's also wickedly funny and there's a smattering of David Duchovny in budgie smugglers.

Watch it if you like: Anything Sandra Oh touches, fun novelty plaques, David Duchovny in budgie smugglers, and having a lol at cancel culture.