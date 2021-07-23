'I'm a TV writer. Here are 13 feel-good shows you can watch in one day.'

Last week, I wrote a story about how I watch TV for a living (kind of) and then listed a bunch of TV shows you definitely haven't watched yet.

It went gangbusters.

You can read it here: 'I watch TV for a living. Here are the best shows you definitely haven't watched yet.'

I followed it up with 'All I do is watch murder mysteries. Here are the best ones you haven't seen yet' for those of us who like our mysteries... murderous.

It also went off.

It turns out people really want TV recommendations at the moment.

And I don't know about you, but I feel like I can't commit to long, drawn-out series at the moment. I want snappy, funny series that make me feel better about myself and the world in a few short hours. Limited series or series with short seasons you can watch in one afternoon.

So, here are 13 feel-good series you can watch in one sitting:

Ted Lasso

Image: Apple TV plus.

Ted Lasso is a TV series that probably shouldn't be as good as it is.

The series stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is unexpectedly recruited to coach an English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, despite having no experience in association football.

And knowing nothing about the game.

What makes Ted Lasso such a brilliant TV show is the main character's relentless positivity in the face of adversity.