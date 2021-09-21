These TV shows didn't win an Emmy. But you need to watch them immediately.

The 2021 Emmys happened this week.

In a twist that surprised absolutely no one, Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown, Hacks and The Crown cleaned up at the annual TV awards.

But there were a bunch of bloody brilliant TV shows that didn't even get a look in.

There are three reasons for this. Firstly, the eligibility criteria means shows must air in the US in a certain time period to be considered.

Secondly, the categories are very limiting. There's comedy, drama, and limited series - but so many brilliant TV shows crossover into several categories or just can't be easily shoved into a neat little box.

And thirdly, the Emmy voters seem to have very limited ideas of what makes a bloody good TV show.

All this means that some of the best shows of 2020/2021 didn't even get a nomination, let alone a win.

But they deserve our eyes on them. Plus, we all need as many TV recommendations as we can get at the moment.

So, here are 8 non-Emmy nominated shows that are definitely worth a watch: