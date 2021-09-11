'I watch a hell of a lot of TV. Here are 13 newish TV shows that are definitely worth the hype.'

You know the drill.

You need new TV recommendations, and I've got loads of them.

Here are 11 newish TV series that are definitely worth the hype:

The Newsreader

Image: ABC iview.

The Newsreader is the Australian TV series not enough people are watching!

The six-part series was created by Michael Lucas and it's set in a Melbourne TV newsroom in the late 1980s.

It stars Anna Torv as Helen Norville aka the newsreader, Sam Reid as her colleague and love interest Dale Jennings, Stephen Peacocke as sports presenter Rob Rickards, and William McInnes as their shouty boss.

Helen is trying to hold on to her coveted newsreader position while hooking up with her colleague and battling some personal demons. Dale Jennings is working up the courage to do a live cross, and Rob Rickards is trying to learn how to talk about anything that isn't... football.

The fashion is amazing and the team cover major stories from the period like the Challenger explosion, the Lindy Chamberlain case and the Russell St Bombings.

It's a phenomenal series that will leave you begging for season two.

Watch it if you like: Big hair and short shorts, going behind the scenes, anything Anna Torv stars in, shouty bosses, and bloody good Aussie drama.