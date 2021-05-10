ROADTEST: I'm a size 24 and went searching for the perfect pair of jeans.

I don’t know a single person who doesn’t own a pair of jeans. So why is it so hard to find good quality jeans that fit?

In an endless market of denim with countless colours and fits, I’m on a mission to find the perfect jeans for all those curvaceous queens out there.

Perfect is subjective to each individual, so I tried to find jeans in different styles for Millennials, Gen Z's and every other type of shopper.

But first, let's acknowledge three universal jean fears:

Blowing out your inner thigh seams.

The waistband cutting your belly in half when you sit down.

All the different cuts… they’re so confusing.

These are all valid fears, so here are my denim rules to live by:

You get what you pay for. Jeans are a staple and if you buy good quality denim, they will last you. If it fits and feels good - wear it. That’s it. Ditch the rules and wear what makes you feel like a queen.

Let’s get into it!

As always, I’ve ditched the number on the tag and relied on the size guide on the website to help me choose what’s right for me. But in case you’re wondering, I’m usually a size 24-ish.

I’ve rated the cost of these jeans using dollar signs ranging from $ for cheap, to $$$ for exy.

Big W isn’t usually my go-to for fashion but when I saw these joggers I was willing to give them a try. With an elastic waist and ankles and baggy legs, joggers are a great, comfortable option.

They stretch with your body and are pretty roomy so it’s safe to say they won’t become uncomfortable or cut into you as the day goes on.

I’m not really a jogger gal, they’re a little too casual for me, but I do like the patchwork legs on this pair. Don’t be afraid to experiment with patterns and textures as they mix it up a bit.

The fit on me was perfect, so the tags have been cut off and they are in my wardrobe for good.

