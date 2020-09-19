ROADTEST: 'I'm a size 24, and went searching for the perfect spring dress.'

You can feel it, right? That warmth in the air and the hayfever itch in your eyes. The seasons are definitely changing and even in Melbourne I'm getting the feeling, which can only mean two things:

1. I need to restock my antihistamines, and

2. It’s time to put the winter clothes away and inject some colour into your wardrobe!

That’s where I come in. It’s time for another plus size fashion road test, and this time I'm all about spring dresses.

I love clothes and fashion and I don’t really have a go-to vibe (unless it sparkles). There really are so many options for us plus size babes out there, you just need to know where to look!

With that in mind, I went on the hunt for five dresses in completely different styles - there are some maxi options, some midis, some day-to-night dresses and some picnic-in-the-park dresses. It all depends on you and how you style them!

As always, I’ve ditched the number on the tag and relied on the size guide on the website to help me choose what’s right for me. But in case you’re wondering, I’m usually a size 24-ish.

I’ve rated the cost of these dresses using dollar signs, ranging from $ for cheap, to $$$ for exxy.

Saffron Road.

Kicking it off with one of my favourite brands, Saffron Road are Australian owned and designed and they're serving you all the boho you need in your life this spring. They stock up to a size 24 (which I found quite generous) and have clothes in beautiful patterns that I haven’t seen anywhere else.

The items that I got from Saffron Road made my heart sing and (with the help of the cute matching accessories) they helped me build a flower child aesthetic that is often not found in plus sizes, which I’m so excited about! I’ll be buying out every line for the foreseeable future.