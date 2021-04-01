ROADTEST: 4 women, sizes 10-20, style the same pair of 'Girlfriend' jeans.

In Mamamia’s Road Test series, real women road test the latest trends, treatments and techniques you need to know about - and share their honest thoughts. If it's out there, you can bet we've tried it. This week, four women try one pair of relaxed-fit jeans.

Ahhh, jeans. The most controversial clothing item of 2021.

If you've already forgotten or missed it completely, Gen Z deemed skinny jeans out of fashion earlier this year. Instead, they're all about straight-leg and wide-leg options.

Watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens roadtest a pair of less flattering pants. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

Australian label Commonry has released a pair of jeans they reckon fit the bill. According to their website, they're "a relaxed-fit jean that’s tailored to give you a smooth silhouette."

They're mid-rise (not too low but also not high-waisted) and unlike your typical boyfriend jeans, they are neither slouchy nor baggy.

The newly launched, size-inclusive brand is all about delivering quality clothing that fits well. All of their pieces come in sizes 10-22 and their brand ambassador is none other than supermodel Ashley Graham.