LEIGH CAMPBELL: Found! The jeans that suit my style and body shape.

I’ve found the style of jeans that suit my round bottom and shorter stature and lack of ankles.
Are they mum jeans, or boyfriend style, or jeans with a paperbag waist? Are they cropped, have a raw hem, or feature a balloon style leg?
Nope, none of those. They're called...
WHATEVER STYLE I GOD DAMN LIKE.
They’re whatever makes me feel good, confident and comfortable. And yes - quelle horreur! - that may include skinny jeans.
I’m sick of reading that skinny jeans are now uncool, so skinny-jean wearers are uncool by association.