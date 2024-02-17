The 5 trending nail colours to ask for at your next manicure.

Fact: No sentence ignites a wave of sheer panic and indecision quite like the words: "Please pick a colour". Because when you're sitting in the nail salon with 75 shades of pale pink that all kind of look the same (but different??), it's a whole thing. And then whether you're opting for BIAB, SNS, shellac, gel or natural nails – is a whole other ball game.

Yep, the confusion is real.

So, to save you from getting the same colour you've been getting for the past two years and totally regretting it on the way out (all of us) we're bringing through some fresh inspo for your next appointment.

Watch: We're all guilty of the endless, endless tapping when we have our nails done. Here's a quick glimpse into what life is like with and without nails. Post continues below.



Below, we asked nail expert, founder of Sydney salon The Parlour Room and Self by The Parlour Room Natalie Ferrari to tell us which nail colours (and designs) to ask for in the salon for 2024.

Here's what she told us.

1. Chocolate hues.