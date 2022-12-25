I tried 4 different types of manicures in search of the GOAT. Here is my honest review.

Shellac/Gel. Acrylic. SNS. BIAB. There are more options for your fingernails than ever before. And just when you think you've found the best/safest/most durable/prettiest system that works for you, another abbreviation enters the conversation, and nail overwhelm ensues.

But never fear. I have volunteered my nails, so you don't need to!

First, a little about me and my manicure style...

I'm 34, love nails that are mid-length and almond-esque in shape with slender sides and a slightly rounded point ("Ohhh, you mean pointy, not sharp!" said one frustrated technician). My nail colour palette is pretty much restrained to natural/light pinks, classic red or wine. Think rosé, apples, and shiraz; no wild colours to be seen here (but kudos to you crazy kids who play!).

So, with intros out of the way, come, friend. Let's get straight to it.

SNS/Dip powder.

"My name is Rebecca Davis, and I am addicted to SNS."

Well, past me was.

For five years straight, I kid you not; I had a standing monthly appointment. I was lured away from one brief flirtation with shellac by the promise of "healthier nails" and "it'll last longer".

I doubtfully - but ever-so-willingly - gulped it up.

My go-to autumnal-winter SNS mani. Image: Rebecca Davis.