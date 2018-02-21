For your next manicure: The difference between Shellac, SNS, gel and acrylic nails.

Ask your mum about simpler times and she’ll tell you that back in the day most women had just lippie, blush (which they called rouge – so retro!) and nail polish in their beauty bag.

Now most of us have 45 concealers and 18 mascaras and umpteen choices when it comes to getting our nails done.

Hence a lot of confusion around the difference between Shellac nails, a SNS manicure, and gel and acrylic nails – are they all the same thing? We weren’t even sure ourselves, so we asked some pros.

Life with and without nails. Nail fans will understand:

Video by MMC

What is SNS?

“SNS, short for Signature Nail System, is a powder dipping system,” Monika Carvalho, owner of The Nail Lab, told Mamamia.

“A base coat is applied, followed by the nail being ‘dipped’ into a coloured powder. This process is repeated one or to more times.”

“There is no ‘curing’ or ‘setting’ under a LED or UV light. Because the powder is coloured no painting is required and there is zero dry time. Professional removal is advised with a reapplication required every two to three weeks depending on the client’s nail growth and also wear and tear,” Carvalho said.